SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief: Delhi Police to court

Updated on: 12 May,2023 01:25 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The submission was made before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal in response to the court's earlier order directing the police to file a stratus report

The Delhi Police on Friday informed a special court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.


The submission was made before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal in response to the court's earlier order directing the police to file a stratus report.



"Considering the seriousness of the case we have formed a SIT. The SIT will be investigating the case," public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court, stating that a status report has been filed in the matter.


He requested that the report must not be shared with anyone considering the nature of the case. The report has been filed by the Delhi Police in a sealed cover.

After the submission, the court posted the matter for further hearing on May 27.

The judge had issues notice to the Delhi Police on a plea moved by the wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Singh, accusing him of sexually exploiting several women grapplers, including a minor.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of POCSO Act against the BJP MP, who has denied all the charges.

