Situation along LAC in eastern Ladakh sector stable: Army chief

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Dwivedi said there is still a degree of standoff in the region and efforts are needed to restore trust between the Indian and the Chinese militaries

Gen Upendra Dwivedi

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh sector is sensitive but stable, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Dwivedi said there is still a degree of standoff in the region and efforts are needed to restore trust between the Indian and the Chinese militaries.

He said patrolling and grazing in traditional areas have started in Depsang and Demchok. “Our deployment is balanced and robust and we are capable of handling any situation. We are focusing on boosting border infrastructure and capability development,” the Army chief said on the overall LAC situation.

