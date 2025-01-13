Situation along LAC in eastern Ladakh sector stable: Army chief

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 January,2025 09:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Dwivedi said there is still a degree of standoff in the region and efforts are needed to restore trust between the Indian and the Chinese militaries

Gen Upendra Dwivedi

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh sector is sensitive but stable, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday.


Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Dwivedi said there is still a degree of standoff in the region and efforts are needed to restore trust between the Indian and the Chinese militaries.


He said patrolling and grazing in traditional areas have started in Depsang and Demchok. “Our deployment is balanced and robust and we are capable of handling any situation. We are focusing on boosting border infrastructure and capability development,” the Army chief said on the overall LAC situation. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

