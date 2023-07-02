Breaking News
Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway mishap: Police to identify victims using DNA comparison
We will bulldoze them: Aaditya Thackeray challenges Maharashtra government
Mumbai: Minor raped in Dharavi, pregnant
Mumbai: Remedial work at Magathane metro station site to take months
Mumbai: Man steals mango, dies in freak accident in Charkop
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Six arrested for murder over land dispute in Jammu

Six arrested for murder over land dispute in Jammu

Updated on: 02 July,2023 01:33 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Top

Darshan Lal was allegedly knocked to death by a tractor near his house in Chak Malal village of Khour on the outskirts of Jammu on June 21

Six arrested for murder over land dispute in Jammu

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Six arrested for murder over land dispute in Jammu
x
00:00

Three couples were arrested for allegedly killing a relative over a land dispute here last month, a police official said on Sunday.


Darshan Lal was allegedly knocked to death by a tractor near his house in Chak Malal village of Khour on the outskirts of Jammu on June 21, the official said.


He said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and during investigation, the accident turned out to be a pre-planned murder.


All the six accused were arrested during raids at various places in Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts, while the tractor which was used in the commission of the offence was also seized, the official said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Madan Lal, his wife Soma Devi, Sudesh Kumar alias Shinda, his wife Neelam Kumari and Swarn Singh alias Gosha and his wife Seema Devi, all residents of Prangla village of Khour.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

jammu and kashmir india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK