Six killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

Representative image

Six persons, including a child, were killed when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry in this district early on Sunday, police said.

A total of nine persons were travelling in the vehicle when the mishap occurred.

Four men and a woman were the other deceased, police said, adding three injured persons have been admitted to a government hospital.

