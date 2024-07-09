Six killed in separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh

In Hardoi, four persons were killed and six others injured in the Madhoganj area when a bus lost control and overturned on a hut, they said

Six persons were killed on Tuesday in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi and Sultanpur districts, police said.

In Hardoi, four persons were killed and six others injured in the Madhoganj area when a bus lost control and overturned on a hut, they said.

The incident took place in the morning killing Nankhi (62), Ayesha (45), Hasana Raja (75) and Sufiyan (25), while six others were injured.

In another incident in Sultanpur, two brothers -- Shivank (6) and Shivang (8) -- were killed when a truck hit the motorcycle on which they were travelling with their father Pappu Nishad and mother Aarti, police said.

The parents were injured in the incident. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK

