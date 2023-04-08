Six of family killed in road accident in UP's Balrampur

The incident took place near Vishambharpur village under Sriduttganj police station

Six members of a family were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with an unidentified vehicle here early Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near Vishambharpur village under Sriduttganj police station, they said.

Sonu Shah (28), a resident of Deoria district who worked at a paper mill in Nainital, left for his village with his wife, children and other family members on Friday evening, Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar said.

Early on Saturday morning, the car collided with an unidentified vehicle near Vishambharpur village, killing Shah, his wife Sujavati (25), their children Ruchika (6) and Divyanshi (4), Shah's brother Ravi (18) and sister Khushi (13) on the spot, the SP said.

Six teams have been formed to identify and seize the vehicle that collided with the victims' car, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The family members of the victims were informed and they have arrived here, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed "deep anguish" over the loss of lives in the road accident, his office said in a tweet in Hindi.

He has issued directions that financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each be provided to the family members of the deceased without any delay, the Chief Minister's Office said.

