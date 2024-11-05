The incident happened on Monday, when the boy, a class I student, along with some other children was playing around the seven-foot metal gate when it fell on him

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Six-year-old boy dies after school gate falls on him x 00:00

A six-year-old boy died after the gate of a government school fell on him at Hayathnagar, police said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened on Monday, when the boy, a class I student, along with some other children was playing around the seven-foot metal gate when it fell on him, they said.

The boy, who suffered head injuries, was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injuries, they said.

The boy's parents, relatives and members of some students' organisations on Tuesday held a protest in front of the school demanding punishment for those responsible for this incident.

An Education department official said an inquiry will be conducted over the incident and action will be taken against those found to be negligent.

A case was registered in connection with the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever