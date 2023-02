Slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, high-end jeans recovered from Sukesh Chandrashekhar's jail cell

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently arrested Chandrashekhar in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife by posing as the Union home and law secretaries

Sukesh Chandrashekhar. File Pic

The Delhi Prisons Department raided alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's cell in Mandoli Jail and recovered a pair of Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80,000, officials said on Thursday.

CCTV footage of the recent operation being circulated on social media platforms shows Chandrashekhar weeping in front of jailor Deepak Sharma.

Officials said the raid included the Prisons Department and other security personnel.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently arrested Chandrashekhar in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife by posing as the Union home and law secretaries.

Chandrashekhar, 33, was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from a local jail last week. A Delhi court later sent him to nine-day ED custody.

