Smoke from coach AC halts Secunderabad-Agartala Express in Odisha's Brahmapur

Updated on: 06 June,2023 02:18 PM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

Though the smoke was controlled immediately, the panic-stricken passengers refused to travel in the coach fearing another electrical breakdown. They demanded a replacement for the coach

Representative image/iStock

The Secunderabad-Agartala Express was Tuesday halted at Odisha's Brahmapur railway station around noon as passengers alerted railway officials about smoke emitting from an air-conditioning unit inside a coach, officials said.


Though the smoke was controlled immediately, the panic-stricken passengers refused to travel in the coach fearing another electrical breakdown. They demanded a replacement for the coach.


Some passengers first noticed smoke in the B-5 coach and raised an alarm. Following this most of the passengers reportedly got down and refused to re-board the train, an official said.


"It was reported that a minor electrical issue occurred in the coach no. B-5 of Secunderabad-Agartala Express near Brahmapur station. The staff on duty attended to the issue immediately and rectified it," a ECoR official said.

