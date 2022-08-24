Snooping, threatening, stealing foundations of 'Amritkaal' promised by PM: Rahul Gandhi

According to international media reports, former head of security at Twitter Peiter Zatko has filed whistleblower complaints with US officials, alleging that the company misled regulators about its cybersecurity defences and its problems with fake accounts

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over media reports that it had agents inside Twitter who accessed user data, alleging "snooping, threatening and stealing" are the foundations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promised 'Amrit Kaal'.

According to international media reports, former head of security at Twitter Peiter Zatko has filed whistleblower complaints with US officials, alleging that the company misled regulators about its cybersecurity defences and its problems with fake accounts.

Among the most alarming complaints was Zatko's allegation that Twitter knowingly allowed the Indian government to place its agents on the company payroll where they had "direct unsupervised access to the company's systems and user data", the media reports claimed.

Tagging a report, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Snooping, threatening and stealing are the foundations of the 'Amritkaal' promised by the PM."

'Amrit Kaal' is a term the government often uses to refer to the period between now and 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence.

