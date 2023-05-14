Breaking News
Snowfall in Kedarnath, police urge pilgrims to follow weather forecasts

Updated on: 14 May,2023 02:52 PM IST  |  Rudraprayag (U'khand)
The police also advised the devotees to carry umbrellas, raincoats and essential medicines

The police also advised the devotees to carry umbrellas, raincoats and essential medicines. File Photo

Fresh snowfall hit Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Sunday with police appealing to pilgrims coming to visit the temple to plan their journeys in accordance with weather forecasts.


The police also advised the devotees to carry umbrellas, raincoats and essential medicines.



Superintendent of Police (Rudraprayag) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane released a clip from Kedarnath that showed snow falling over the Himalayan temple.


In the video, Bhadane urged the devotees to proceed on their journeys only after taking weather updates and urged them to carry umbrellas, raincoats and essential medicines.

Also read: Uttarakhand: Doors of Kedarnath Dham open to pilgrims

Kedarnath and Badrinath have received frequent snow in May in what is an unusual weather phenomenon. However, the snowfall has failed to deter the pilgrims from visiting the revered shrines.

The two temples have received more than four lakh pilgrims in less than a month since the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra. Kedarnath opened for devotees on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

