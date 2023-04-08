Society responsible for human-elephant conflict, says President Droupadi Murmu

“Elephants are wise and kind animals, and people should treat them with compassion,” she said, adding that they are India’s “national heritage animal and hence must be protected.” They live in herds and if anyone faces trouble, others help overcome it. “This is something that humans must learn”

President Droupadi Murmu at the Kaziranga National Park. PIC/PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday urged people to treat elephants with compassion and keep elephant corridors free from obstructions to facilitate their easy movement. If a deep analysis of the human-elephant conflict is carried out, it is evident that there are obstructions along their natural corridors and “humans are responsible for this”, she said at the inauguration of the ‘Gaj Utsav-2023’.

“Elephants are wise and kind animals, and people should treat them with compassion,” she said, adding that they are India’s “national heritage animal and hence must be protected.” They live in herds and if anyone faces trouble, others help overcome it. “This is something that humans must learn.”

