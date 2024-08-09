Solar fury crashes earth: How India is combating climate change amid unbearable temperatures

In Paris, France, where the Paris Olympics 2024 is happening, the weather has been playing bonkers with athletes and speculators

Representational Image

Key Highlights Share:





Several countries in the world have experienced severe heat waves in 2024 One of the most common reasons behind the surging temperatures globally This is the first time India has ever experienced such heat

Several countries in the world have experienced severe heat waves in 2024. One of the most common reasons behind the surging temperatures globally is the greenhouse gasses. On 29th May, 2024, Mungeshpur, Delhi, India, witnessed the hottest day ever on Earth, with a record-high temperature of 52.3 °C or about 126 °F. This is the first time India has ever experienced such heat.