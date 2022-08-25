Breaking News
Mumbai: Autorickshaws to have QR codes with driver’s details
Mumbai: Shiv Sena factions face off over artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi
We were not told about PF for many years: Jet Airways pilots
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai: CR suspends 10 new AC services after protests
Home > News > India News > Article > Sonali Phogat death Post mortem concludes report indicates multiple injuries on her body

Sonali Phogat death: Post-mortem concludes, report indicates multiple injuries on her body

Updated on: 25 August,2022 06:06 PM IST  |  Panaji
PTI |

Top

Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official said

Sonali Phogat death: Post-mortem concludes, report indicates multiple injuries on her body

Sonali Phogat. File Pic


Goa Police on Thursday pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after a post-mortem report mentioned that there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body.


Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official told PTI here.

Also Read: Goa Police add murder charge; her two associates named as accused


Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, who had accompanied Phogat when she arrived in Goa on August 22, were named as accused in the case, he added.

Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.

On Thursday, autopsy was conducted on Phogat's body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you happy with the AC local train services on Central Railway during peak hours?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
goa bharatiya janata party news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK