Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital due to Covid-19 issues

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi is stable and will be in the hospital for a few days

Sonia Gandhi. File Pic

More than a week after testing positive for the coronavirus, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for owing to post-Covid issues.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi is stable and will be in the hospital for a few days.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala said: "Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes."

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation.



We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 12, 2022

Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating.

The report of Gandhi testing positive for Covid-19 came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The Congress president was scheduled to appear before the ED on June 8 but now she has been asked to appear before it on June 23.

The ED has registered an FIR in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)