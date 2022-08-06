Breaking News
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul congratulate Dhankhar on winning VP election

Updated on: 06 August,2022 09:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Dhankhar, 71, will take oath as the next vice president on August 11, a day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar after he was elected as the 14th vice president of India.

Dhankhar, 71, will take oath as the next vice president on August 11, a day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on his being elected Vice President of India," Gandhi said in a message.


Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also congratulated him. "Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on being elected as the 14th Vice President of India," he said on Twitter.

Dhankhar was elected as the vice president after getting 528 votes against his rival candidate Margaret Alva's 182 in the vice presidential election held on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi thanked Alva for representing the spirit of the joint opposition.

"Thank you to Smt Margaret Alva ji for representing the spirit of the joint Opposition with grace and dignity," he said. 

