Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi. File Photo

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi on Saturday slammed the decision to rename Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively and asked why only cities with "Muslim names" are being subject to such moves.

He said the renaming of the two places will burden the state exchequer, adding that groups have been formed to take up the issue in courts.

"What is to be gained by changing the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv? Why are only Muslim names of cities getting changed? Ruling parties must stop this hate game and work towards unifying Hindus and Muslims for the country's development," he said at a press conference here.

The governments at the Centre and Maharashtra are trying to create rifts between communities to divert people's attention from burning issues like unemployment, inflation, farmers' suicides, fuel price hikes etc, he alleged.

"Anti-renaming committees have been formed in Aurangabad and Osmanabad in order to approach courts against the decision to change the names of these two cities," he added.

