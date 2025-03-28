SP MP’s house vandalised for calling Rana Sanga traitor; over 100 booked

A video surfaced recently in which MP Ramji Lal Suman is purportedly heard saying that Rana Sanga, ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528, was a “traitor”

Agra police lodged an FIR against an “unknown mob” on Thursday, a day after Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman’s residence here was vandalised, allegedly by members of the Karni Sena over the lawmaker’s remark on Rajput ruler Rana Sanga. The FIR was lodged against ‘uncontrolled crowd of hundreds, name unknown’ under charges of rioting, attempt to murder, house trespass, and robbery on the complaint of Suman’s son Ranjeet Suman.

A video of the Rajya Sabha MP surfaced recently in which he is purportedly heard saying that Rana Sanga was a “traitor” who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. Rana Sanga or Sangram Singh I was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528. Following the MP’s remarks, scores of activists allegedly belonging to the Karni Sena vandalised the lawmaker’s house located near Hari Parvat Chauraha here on Wednesday. Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Singh Amu said the MP’s remarks insulted a hero who defeated the Mughals and demanded Suman and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tender an apology.

Supporters detained

Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel and 200 others were detained on Thursday in Lucknow following a protest against the attack. Patel, a leader of Apna Dal (Kameravadi) who became an MLA on an SP ticket, marched towards the Vidhan Sabha with her supporters. However, police stopped them near a metro station, leading to a heated exchange. The police then detained Patel and 200-odd protesters, Apna Dal (K) said in a statement.

‘Won’t apologise’

SP MP Suman said he will not apologise for his remarks on Rana Sanga because one cannot deny history. In an interview, Suman said that his house was attacked with the intention to harm his family. He also said he has informed the Rajya Sabha Chairman about the incident.

“I will not apologise in this life, I do not know about the next life,” the MP said on Thursday, a day after his house was attacked allegedly by the members of the Karni Sena. “They need to learn to accept the truth. Babur was invited by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. He had the misconception that Babur is a robber, and that he will go back, and we will rule,” he has said.

