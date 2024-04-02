Breaking News
'Speak on Chinese aggression'

Updated on: 02 April,2024 05:25 AM IST  |  Sivaganga
P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said PM Modi should speak on “Chinese occupation” of Indian territory, rather than about Katchatheevu that was ceded to Sri Lanka to maintain good relations and to save the lives of lakhs of Tamils.


Chidambaram, former Union Home Minister during his party-led UPA regime wondered why the Prime Minister was raking up an issue that was settled way back in 1974. That year, the Indira Gandhi government, in order to maintain good relations with Sri Lanka and to help lakhs and lakhs of Tamils there, negotiated with the island nation’s government.


p chidambaram india china news national news
