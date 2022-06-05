Breaking News
Updated on: 05 June,2022 03:36 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
Special public prosecutor in Gauri Lankesh murder case files list of witnesses before court

Gauri Lankesh. File Pic


The Special Public Prosecutor in the murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh filed a list of witnesses before a Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court.

The SPP submitted the list to the court on Saturday.




In response, the defendants' attorney appealed for a list of electronic evidence that are part of the investigation.


The court has adjourned the hearing to June 6 for objections, if any to the plea, to be filed. The trial will be held from July 4 to July 8 and for a week every month. Lankesh was killed outside her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the city on September 5, 2017. 

