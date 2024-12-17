Delhi-NCR faces severe air pollution as the AQI breaches the 400 mark, prompting the CAQM to enforce Stage IV restrictions under GRAP to combat the crisis.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect following a steep rise in air pollution levels. According to ANI, the emergency measure was reintroduced on Monday night after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi breached the critical 400 mark.

As per ANI reports, Delhi recorded an AQI of 399 at 9 PM, which worsened to 401 by 10 PM, triggering the stringent Stage IV measures under GRAP. The deteriorating air quality is attributed to a combination of unfavourable meteorological conditions and still wind patterns, which have trapped pollutants in the region.

The CAQM Sub-Committee convened an urgent meeting on Monday to address the escalating pollution crisis. In an order dated December 16, RK Agrawal, Director of the Sub-Committee, stated, “In pursuance of the Supreme Court’s directives, the Sub-Committee hereby invokes Stage-IV of the Schedule under GRAP, as comprehensively revised and issued on December 13, 2024, with immediate effect. The actions under Stage-IV shall be over and above the actions under Stages III, II and I, already in force.”

The order also referenced earlier Supreme Court directives, emphasising that if the AQI surpasses the 350 threshold, Stage III measures must be implemented, while Stage IV measures must be activated once the AQI crosses 400.

Earlier, Stage III restrictions were reimposed across NCR when the AQI exceeded the 350 mark due to “highly unfavourable meteorological conditions” and poor pollutant dispersion. However, ANI reports that air quality deteriorated further due to a significant drop in the mixing layer height, compounded by the absolute calm wind conditions persisting in the region.

The CAQM, which is tasked with monitoring and improving air quality in Delhi-NCR and its neighbouring areas, introduced a revised action plan to tackle severe winter pollution on December 13. According to ANI, the GRAP is a graded mechanism that implements emergency measures based on the severity of air quality to mitigate pollution levels.

Currently, the capital continues to battle severe pollution, with air quality consistently hovering in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ categories. ANI reports that these levels pose significant health risks to residents, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues. Experts have indicated that air quality is unlikely to improve in the coming days, given the prevailing meteorological conditions.

The imposition of Stage IV measures is expected to include restrictions on non-essential construction activities, industrial operations, and the entry of certain vehicles into the NCR. These actions are aimed at reducing emissions and limiting further deterioration of air quality.

Delhi remains at the epicentre of the pollution crisis, grappling with hazardous air conditions that continue to threaten public health and well-being. As per ANI, the authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions while efforts to tackle the crisis are ongoing.

(With inputs from ANI)