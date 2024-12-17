Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Stage IV of GRAP reimposed in NCR as Delhi AQI crosses 400

Stage IV of GRAP reimposed in NCR as Delhi AQI crosses 400

Updated on: 17 December,2024 08:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi

Top

Delhi-NCR faces severe air pollution as the AQI breaches the 400 mark, prompting the CAQM to enforce Stage IV restrictions under GRAP to combat the crisis.

Stage IV of GRAP reimposed in NCR as Delhi AQI crosses 400

File Pic

Listen to this article
Stage IV of GRAP reimposed in NCR as Delhi AQI crosses 400
x
00:00

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect following a steep rise in air pollution levels. According to ANI, the emergency measure was reintroduced on Monday night after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi breached the critical 400 mark.


As per ANI reports, Delhi recorded an AQI of 399 at 9 PM, which worsened to 401 by 10 PM, triggering the stringent Stage IV measures under GRAP. The deteriorating air quality is attributed to a combination of unfavourable meteorological conditions and still wind patterns, which have trapped pollutants in the region.


The CAQM Sub-Committee convened an urgent meeting on Monday to address the escalating pollution crisis. In an order dated December 16, RK Agrawal, Director of the Sub-Committee, stated, “In pursuance of the Supreme Court’s directives, the Sub-Committee hereby invokes Stage-IV of the Schedule under GRAP, as comprehensively revised and issued on December 13, 2024, with immediate effect. The actions under Stage-IV shall be over and above the actions under Stages III, II and I, already in force.”


The order also referenced earlier Supreme Court directives, emphasising that if the AQI surpasses the 350 threshold, Stage III measures must be implemented, while Stage IV measures must be activated once the AQI crosses 400.

Earlier, Stage III restrictions were reimposed across NCR when the AQI exceeded the 350 mark due to “highly unfavourable meteorological conditions” and poor pollutant dispersion. However, ANI reports that air quality deteriorated further due to a significant drop in the mixing layer height, compounded by the absolute calm wind conditions persisting in the region.

The CAQM, which is tasked with monitoring and improving air quality in Delhi-NCR and its neighbouring areas, introduced a revised action plan to tackle severe winter pollution on December 13. According to ANI, the GRAP is a graded mechanism that implements emergency measures based on the severity of air quality to mitigate pollution levels.

Currently, the capital continues to battle severe pollution, with air quality consistently hovering in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ categories. ANI reports that these levels pose significant health risks to residents, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues. Experts have indicated that air quality is unlikely to improve in the coming days, given the prevailing meteorological conditions.

The imposition of Stage IV measures is expected to include restrictions on non-essential construction activities, industrial operations, and the entry of certain vehicles into the NCR. These actions are aimed at reducing emissions and limiting further deterioration of air quality.

Delhi remains at the epicentre of the pollution crisis, grappling with hazardous air conditions that continue to threaten public health and well-being. As per ANI, the authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions while efforts to tackle the crisis are ongoing.

(With inputs from ANI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

new delhi Air Quality Index Air Quality air pollution Pollution

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK