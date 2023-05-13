Stage set for counting of votes in Karnataka

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 May,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

The electoral fortunes of top leaders—Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar and JD(S)’s HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known on Saturday.

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar with (left) Rahul Gandhi. File Pic/PTI

Counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, will be taken up on Saturday as parties including the JD(S) wait with bated breath to know the outcome, as hung assembly is a possibility.


The electoral fortunes of top leaders—Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar and JD(S)’s HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known on Saturday.



The AAP, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, has also fielded its candidates. Also there were some smaller parties in the fray in a few constituencies. The counting will begin at 8 am in 36 centres across the state, and poll officials expect a clear picture about the outcome is likely to emerge by mid-day. The State registered a turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting to elect representatives to the 224 member Assembly.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

