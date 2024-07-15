Breaking News
Stalin slams Karnataka over Cauvery water dispute

Updated on: 16 July,2024 09:01 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

As on July 15, 2024, while the total storage in the four main dams of Karnataka is 75.586 TMC ft, the water level in Tamil Nadu’s Mettur reservoir is a mere 13.808 TMC ft, he said in a statement here

TN CM M K Stalin. File pic

Karnataka government’s stand on releasing a decreased quantum of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu is strongly condemnable, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday and announced that a meeting of legislative party leaders on July 16 has been convened here to decide on the next course of action in the inter-state river dispute.


As on July 15, 2024, while the total storage in the four main dams of Karnataka is 75.586 TMC ft, the water level in Tamil Nadu’s Mettur reservoir is a mere 13.808 TMC ft, he said in a statement here.


Moreover, as per the IMD’s forecast, there is scope for adequate rainfall. Hence, Karnataka declining to release water according to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) directive is a betrayal of Tamil Nadu’s farmers, Stalin said, adding the state will never accept it.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

M K Stalin karnataka news national news

