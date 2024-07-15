Stalin slams Karnataka over Cauvery water dispute

As on July 15, 2024, while the total storage in the four main dams of Karnataka is 75.586 TMC ft, the water level in Tamil Nadu’s Mettur reservoir is a mere 13.808 TMC ft, he said in a statement here

TN CM M K Stalin. File pic

Karnataka government’s stand on releasing a decreased quantum of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu is strongly condemnable, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday and announced that a meeting of legislative party leaders on July 16 has been convened here to decide on the next course of action in the inter-state river dispute.

Moreover, as per the IMD’s forecast, there is scope for adequate rainfall. Hence, Karnataka declining to release water according to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) directive is a betrayal of Tamil Nadu’s farmers, Stalin said, adding the state will never accept it.

