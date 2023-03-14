Breaking News
Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde
Gautam Adani’s son gets engaged in low-key ceremony
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?
Mumbai: After 132 years, this SoBo school opens gates to girls
Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Stalin urges Modi to get 16 arrested TN fishermen released from Sri Lanka

Stalin urges Modi to get 16 arrested TN fishermen released from Sri Lanka

Updated on: 14 March,2023 10:41 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

In his earlier letters, the CM said he had brought the issue to the notice of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and he had taken up the matter with Lanka. Despite the Centre's initiatives, such incidents continue to take place

Stalin urges Modi to get 16 arrested TN fishermen released from Sri Lanka

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Pointing to the arrest of as many as 16 fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy days ago, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take necessary steps to get them freed and a total of 102 seized fishing boats as well.


Citing the arrest of 16 fishermen and the seizure of their two mechanised fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 12, 2023, Stalin, writing to Modi said that the two boats belonged to Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai Districts fishermen.



"This is the third incident of attack/arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan nationals/Navy within a month and as you are aware, these fishermen are solely dependent on their fishing activity for livelihood and such frequent incidents shatter the livelihood of poor fishermen and also create fear psychosis in their mind," he said in a letter on Monday.


Also Read: PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session of Parliament

In his earlier letters, the CM said he had brought the issue to the notice of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and he had taken up the matter with Lanka. Despite the Centre's initiatives, such incidents continue to take place.

"At this moment, I wish to seek your personal intervention in this regard to ensure that the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen are protected permanently and such incidents do not recur."

As of now, 102 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu are under Lankan custody and six boats released by the neighbouring country "are yet to be repatriated to India."

"Therefore, I request that necessary diplomatic steps may be initiated to secure the early release of all the 16 fishermen and 102 fishing boats that were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

narendra modi sri lanka india chennai tamil nadu national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK