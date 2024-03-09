Stampede at BJP event in Nagpur claims woman's life, hurts 4

Manu Tulshiram Rajput fell during the stampede at BJP event in Nagpur & was taken to a govt hospital nearby, however, doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

A 50-year-old lady died and four persons were injured on Saturday as a result of a stampede at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Nagpur, Maharashtra, according to police reports.

Officials from the Sakkardara police station say that the incident happened during a party hosted by the BJP's Nagpur city branch in the Reshimbagh neighbourhood at around 10:30 in the morning, reported PTI.

According to the report, a sizable crowd gathered during the distribution of utensils to construction workers, creating a chaotic environment.

Manu Tulshiram Rajput was the victim who fell during the stampede and was taken to a government hospital nearby very quickly. The physicians however pronounced her dead on arrival. In the chaos, four other women sustained minor injuries, the PTI report added.

According to the report, authorities have opened an investigation into the facts surrounding the terrible incident and filed a case of unintentional death.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed on Saturday that positive discussions were conducted in Delhi regarding the Mahayuti alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with "80 per cent" of the issues already resolved.

The discussions, which included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, focused on seat-sharing in Maharashtra, stated another report.

While addressing reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis expressed optimism about the outcome, stating, "Very positive discussions were held in the meeting yesterday. I can say that 80 per cent of our issues have been solved, and talks are going on for the remaining 20 per cent. And, I believe that the remaining issues will be resolved, and a good alliance will be formed."

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is poised to contest the Lok Sabha elections together in Maharashtra, a state that holds significant sway with its 48 parliamentary seats, the agency report added.

The dynamics of Maharashtra's political landscape have seen significant shifts, with the Shiv Sena parting ways with the Congress and NCP in 2022, aligning itself once again with the BJP, while the NCP joined forces with the ruling coalition.

With agency inputs

