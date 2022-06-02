Stan Swamy to posthumously receive Human Rights Honorary Award at Geneva today

Father Stan Swamy, better known as Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist from Jharkhand, was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case

Father Stan Swamy, who passed away last year, will posthumously be honoured at the 2022 Martin Ennals Awards in Geneva today. The award is widely considered as the Nobel Prize equivalent for human rights defenders.

Father Stan Swamy, better known as Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist from Jharkhand, was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case and died in July 2021. Before his death, Stan Swamy had spent his life working with Adivasi communities on their land, forest, and labour rights.

He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on October 8, 2020, for his alleged links to the Bhima Koregaon violence. Father Stan Swamy, who was suffering from Parkinson's disease, had requested bail on medical grounds, which was rejected multiple times. While incarcerated, his health deteriorated and died in July 2021.

The Elgar Parishad case is related to inflammatory speeches made at a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. The police claimed, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city. The police had claimed the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links.

