'I trust my art and my audience to speak for me': Vir Das after cancellation of show

Vir Das. File Photo

As the scheduled show of stand-up comedian, Vir Das was cancelled at the last minute, he released a video on Twitter. In a tweet Das said, "Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me."

Das' show was cancelled following a pressure from a right-wing organisation in Bengaluru.

Vir Das tweeted, "I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I'm an artist. I shouldn't be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience."

The right-wing organisation protested against the show, alleging that it will hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

The show was scheduled to take place at 5.30 pm at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram.

In a statement, the organisers of the event, YOSN Innovation said, "Due to unavoidable circumstances, the stand-up comedy show of Vir Das stands cancelled, which was scheduled on November 11, 2022 at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall."

His monologue 'I come from two Indias' had stirred quite a row in the country a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming India.

(with inputs from PTI)

