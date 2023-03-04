State government committed to build new Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Bommai

Breaking News
04 March,2023 | Bengaluru
Referring to the recently concluded polls in the three northeastern states, where BJP along with its allies emerged victorious, he said that now it's time to repeat the process in south India [Karnataka, where polls are scheduled later this year] under the leadership of Amit Shah and PM Modi

File Photo


Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that state government is committed to building a new Bengaluru.


Speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Devanahalli on Friday, Karnataka CM said, "The development of Devanahalli is being prioritised. Industrial Park, Software Park, and Startup Park are coming up in the surrounding areas of Devanahalli. The government wants to improve Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Chikballapur, and Kolar districts."



Referring to the recently concluded polls in the three northeastern states, where BJP along with its allies emerged victorious, he said that now it's time to repeat the process in south India [Karnataka, where polls are scheduled later this year] under the leadership of Amit Shah and PM Modi.


Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Bommai said that the party cheated the people of Karnataka by making false promises and that the real development happened under the BJP rule. "The party with British roots must be uprooted," he added.

Taking note of the Congress party's 136-day-long Padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Bommai said, the Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi undertook the Bharat Jodo Yatra but it was the same party that divided India.

"The real Bharat Jodo work is being done by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP-led NDA government has implemented schemes for the welfare of everyone such as Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat. The BS Yediyurappa government implemented Bhagya Lakshmi and Sandhya Suraksha schemes that cannot be forgotten," he added.

