Stone-pelting between two groups in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; police dismiss communal angle

Stone-pelting was reported in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Tuesday night. The incident took place between two groups in J Block of Jahangirpuri, reported news agency ANI.



#WATCH | Last night, a CCTV footage in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area surfaced in which people are seen pelting stones. Two people have been arrested.



The incident has triggered panic in the area which already had seen communal tension during Ram Navami. "An incident of quarrel and stone-pelting was reported in PS Mahendra Park. One Zahir and friends came in search of two boys for their argument which took place two days back. They were allegedly drunk and threw stones in which glasses of three vehicles were damaged," DCP North West Usha Rangnani told ANI.

The Police have denied any communal angle to the incident.

"Two people namely Vishal and Veeru residing in Jahangirpuri have been apprehended and others will be arrested soon. There is no communal angle to the quarrel as both the groups belong to the same community. No one was injured in the incident," DCP North West Usha Rangnani said.

A CCTV footage of the incident which was shared by news agency ANI showed people running and pelting stones at each other. A number of vehicles were damaged in the incident and extra police teams were immediately sent to the spot to avoid untoward incidents.

