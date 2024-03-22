Stop ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages: EC

The direction was issued to the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, after the EC received complaints.

The Election Commission Thursday directed the Centre to immediately stop delivering bulk WhatsApp messages to people under the “Viksit Bharat Sampark” initiative. The direction was issued to the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, after the EC received complaints.

“The move is a part of a series of decisions taken by the Commission to ensure a level-playing field,” the EC said. Asking the government to ensure there is “no further delivery” of the bulk WhatsApp messages to people, the Commission sought an “immediate” compliance report on the matter from the ministry.

The ministry had informed the EC that the messages along with a letter from PM Modi were sent before the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16 with the announcement of LS poll schedule.

