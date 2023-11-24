Strictly implement curbs on polluting vehicles, biomass burning: Gopal Rai to agencies

Recent data shows that vehicular emissions account for about 25-30 per cent of the capital's air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. File Pic

As air quality turned severe again in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed agencies and departments concerned to ensure strict implementation of curbs on polluting vehicles and check the increasing incidents of biomass burning, reported news agency PTI.

Recent data shows that vehicular emissions account for about 25-30 per cent of the capital's air pollution. Though stubble burning has reduced, biomass burning at different locations in Delhi-NCR is responsible for 21 per cent of Delhi air pollution, Rai told reporters, reported PTI.

Earlier during the day, Rai chaired a meeting with senior officials of various departments to review the air pollution situation, reported PTI.

He said the transport department and the Delhi Traffic Police have been asked to strictly monitor the implementation of curbs on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles under stage III of the Centre's air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan, reported PTI.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the revenue department have been instructed to check the incidents of biomass burning, reported PTI.

"Such cases are only going to increase as temperatures dip in the coming days," Rai said, reported PTI.

The minister said air pollution levels will remain hazardous for two days and thereafter, slight relief is expected due to anticipated favourable meteorological conditions, reported PTI.

Air quality in Delhi turned severe again on Friday, with a dip in temperatures and slow wind speed at night allowing the accumulation of pollutants, reported PTI.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 401 at 8 am. Delhi has been witnessing a gradual increase in AQI levels after a marginal improvement on Sunday, reported PTI.

The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 390 on Thursday, 394 on Wednesday, 365 on Tuesday, 348 on Monday and 301 on Sunday, reported PTI.

The AQI in the Pusa area was recorded at 403 as of 7.55 am while IIT Delhi logged an AQI of 579.

Further, the AQI in the Lodhi Road area was recorded at 359 while the Delhi University area and the Airport (Terminal-3) area recorded AQIs at 386 and 398 respectively.

According to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Anand Vihar was at 411 while those in Alipur, Wazirpur and RK Puram were recorded in the 'severe' range at 432, 443, and 422 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

(With inputs from PTI)