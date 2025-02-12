Breaking News
Stripped brutally abused Five arrested for ragging at Kerala college

Stripped, brutally abused: Five arrested for ragging at Kerala college

Updated on: 13 February,2025 08:38 AM IST  |  Kottayam (Kerala)
Agencies |

Police registered a case after three first-year students lodged a complaint alleging that the ragging had been going on for nearly three months at the institute

Stripped, brutally abused: Five arrested for ragging at Kerala college

Kerala’s Kottayam police registered a case against third-year students. Pic/X@ANI

Stripped, brutally abused: Five arrested for ragging at Kerala college
Five third-year nursing students have been arrested for allegedly ragging first year students at the Government Nursing College, police said here on Wednesday.


Police registered a case after three first-year students lodged a complaint alleging that the ragging had been going on for nearly three months at the institute. 


According to the complaint, the ragging began last November. The students alleged that they were forced to stand naked and were subjected to brutal acts using dumbbells meant for weightlifting.


Further allegations include injuries inflicted using compasses and similar objects followed by the application of lotion on the wounds.

Additionally, they were forced to have cream applied to their faces, heads, and mouths. The complaint also states that senior students regularly extorted money from juniors on Sundays to buy alcohol and frequently assaulted them.

Unable to bear the harassment any longer, three students finally lodged the complaint with the Kottayam Gandhinagar police. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

