Students from Class 1 to 8 to be promoted without exams in Uttar Pradesh

Updated on: 31 March,2023 09:55 AM IST  |  Lucknow
IANS

The notification is issued every year as there is a provision to promote children from Class one to eight to the next class under the Right to Education Act. They cannot fail under any circumstances

Students from Class 1 to 8 to be promoted without exams in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed that all students from Classes 1 to 8 studying in the schools under the Basic Education Council, will be promoted to the next class without examinations.


A notification in this regard has been issued by Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, UP Basic Education Council.



The notification is issued every year as there is a provision to promote children from Class one to eight to the next class under the Right to Education Act. They cannot fail under any circumstances.


As per the order, the promotion of any student from Class 1 to 8 in the academic session 2022-23 will not be stopped in all council and recognised schools run under the council.

Instructions have also been given to distribute report cards of students on the basis of annual examination.

Director general, school education, UP, Vijay Kiran Anand said, "The state government has no retention policy.

According to this, no child will fail. This order is in accordance with the same RTE Act."

