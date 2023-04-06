Breaking News
Mumbai: Police trace man behind drag racing on Western Express Highway
Mumbai: These are city’s top 20 deadliest spots for citizens
Mumbai: Rapper booked for 50-khoka diss track about CM Eknath Shinde
Ulhasnagar: How does a hospital function with five doctors?
Mumbai: 1,687 trees in Vikhroli under threat of being axed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Study Covid 19 accelerates dementia

Study: Covid-19 accelerates dementia

Updated on: 06 April,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The research, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports, found that all 14 participants with dementia experienced rapidly progressive dementia following infection with SARS-CoV-2

Study: Covid-19 accelerates dementia

Representation pic


Infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus may significantly accelerate dementia in patients already suffering from the neurodegenerative condition, according to a study conducted in West Bengal. The research, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports, found that all 14 participants with dementia experienced rapidly progressive dementia following infection with SARS-CoV-2.


The patients included four with Alzheimer’s disease, five with vascular dementia, three with Parkinson’s disease and two with the behavioural variant of front temporal dementia. Insights into the impact of Covid-19 on human cognition have so far remained unclear, with neurologists referring to it as “brain fog.”



Also Read: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, SC says willing to hear lawyers through video conferencing


4,435 new cases in 24 hrs

India on Wednesday recorded 4,435 new Covid-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data. On September 25 last year, India registered 4,777 cases.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus Omicron vaccine vaccination new delhi Covid 19 india India news World Health Month 2023 Hello Health Health Matters

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK