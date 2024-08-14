Study finds microplastics in all Indian salt and sugar

Environmental research reveals troubling levels of microplastics in everyday food products

Highest levels of microplastics found in iodised salt. Representation pic

All Indian salt and sugar brands, whether big or small, packaged or unpackaged, contain microplastics, according to a study published on Tuesday. The study, titled “Microplastics in Salt and Sugar” and conducted by the environmental research organisation Toxics Link, tested 10 types of salt—including table salt, rock salt, sea salt and local raw salt—and five types of sugar purchased from both online and local markets.

The study revealed the presence of microplastics in all salt and sugar samples, in various forms, including fibre, pellets, films and fragments. The size of these microplastics ranged from 0.1 mm to 5 mm. The highest levels of microplastics were found in iodised salt, in the form of multi-coloured thin fibre and films.

Toxics Link founder-director Ravi Agarwal said, “The objective of our study was to contribute to the existing scientific database on microplastics so that the global plastic treaty can address this issue in a concrete and focused manner.” “We also aim to trigger policy action and attract researchers’ attention to potential technological interventions that could reduce exposure risks to microplastics.”

Toxics Link associate director Satish Sinha added, “Our study’s finding of substantial amounts of microplastics in all salt and sugar samples is concerning and calls for urgent, comprehensive research into the long-term health impacts of microplastics on human health.”

