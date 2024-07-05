Breaking News
Study links PM2.5 pollution to 7.2 pc of daily deaths in Indian cities

Updated on: 05 July,2024 08:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Delhi tops the list of cities with highest pollution-related fatalities

Sources of such pollution include vehicular and industrial emissions. Representation pic/Sameer Abedi

On average, 7.2 per cent of all daily deaths in 10 of the largest and most polluted cities in India, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, were linked to PM2.5 levels higher than World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for safe exposure, according to a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal.


Delhi was found to have the largest fraction of daily and yearly deaths attributable to PM2.5 air pollution, caused by particles sized 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. Researchers said that daily exposure to PM2.5 pollution in Indian cities is linked with a higher risk of death, and locally created pollution could be possibly causing these deaths.


The international team included researchers from Varanasi’s Banaras Hindu University and the Centre for Chronic Disease Control, New Delhi. They found that an increase of 10 micrograms per cubic metre in the average of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution measured over two days was related to 1.4 per cent higher daily mortality.


Congress slams govt

Expressing concern over “unchecked air pollution”, the Congress alleged on Thursday that the Narendra Modi government has launched an “all-out war” on India’s environmental protection norms and prioritised the “profits of the PM’s friends” over the health of people.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

