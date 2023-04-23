Sangiote has a population of more than 3,500 and over 60 per cent of the men are ex-servicemen.

Wife and daughter of Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, who was killed in Poonch’s terror attack, salute his mortal remains, in Batala, Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Subdued Eid in J&K x 00:00

Villagers of the border hamlet of Sangiote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district did not celebrate Eid with much enthusiasm on Saturday as they grieved the killing of five Indian soldiers when an Army truck carrying material for a scheduled Iftar was ambushed by terrorists. Sangiote has a population of more than 3,500 and over 60 per cent of the men are ex-servicemen.

“We have not celebrated Eid with any pomp and show. We just offered prayers. The people are saddened by the death of jawans,” Sangiote Sarpanch Mukhtiar Khan told media. Khan condemned the terrorist attack and said the entire village decided to have a muted Eid by offering only prayers.

Also read: Poonch terror attack: ‘Terrorism spreading to Jammu’

People on Saturday bid a tearful adieu to the four soldiers from Punjab who were killed in the terror attack. The mortal remains of the four soldiers—Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh—were consigned to the flames with full military honours. The fifth soldier killed hailed from Odisha. The bodies of the four soldiers reached their native places on Staurday morning.

3,500

Population of Sangiote where 60 per cent are ex-servicemen

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever