Supreme Court data soon on NJDG: CJI

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday announced that the Supreme Court will soon be linked to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), a repository of data relating to pendency of cases and disposal rate of courts right from the taluka level to the national level. At present the portal shows data only up to the high court level. As the CJI started the day’s proceedings in the apex court, he said data of the top court will be uploaded on the NJDG on real time basis.

“A small announcement. It is a historic day. It is a unique and informative platform which is developed by the NIC and in house team of Supreme Court. Now at the click of a button you can see real time information on pendency and disposal of cases, year-wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided quorum- wise,” the CJI said. The CJI stated that uploading of data on the NJDG will ensure transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.

