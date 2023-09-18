Breaking News
Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate
Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim
India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data
Fresh plea in SC questions expert committee panel in Adani-Hindenburg case
Why drugs keep flowing free on Mumbai streets
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Supreme Court junks petition seeking single constitutional religion for entire country

Supreme Court junks petition seeking single "constitutional religion" for entire country

Updated on: 18 September,2023 03:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Supreme Court asked the petitioner that can he prevent people from following their respective religious faiths

Supreme Court junks petition seeking single

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Supreme Court junks petition seeking single "constitutional religion" for entire country
x
00:00

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking a single "constitutional religion" in the country, asking the petitioner can he prevent people from following their respective religious faiths.


A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked the petitioner from where did he get the thought of filing such a petition.


"You say there should be one constitutional religion. Can you prevent people from following their own religions? What is this?" the bench told the man who appeared as petitioner-in-person.


Petitioners-in-person are individuals who are not lawyers but have been accorded permission to present their case in court by the registrar. The instant petition was filed by Mukesh Kumar and Mukesh Manveer Singh.

"What is this? What do you want in this petition?" the bench asked one of them who was present before it.

The petitioner, who said he is a social activist, told the bench he has filed the public interest litigation (PIL) under Article 32 of the Constitution on behalf of the people of India seeking "one constitutional religion".

"On what basis?" asked the court.

The bench said the petition sought quashing of a constitutional order of 1950. It, however, did not mention which constitutional order it was referring to.

The court then dismissed the petition.

Article 32 of the Constitution extends to the citizens of the country the right to approach the apex court through appropriate proceedings if they feel their fundamental rights have been violated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
supreme court India news national news india news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK