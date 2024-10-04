Supreme Court orders surprise checks at Assam detention camp

The top court directed the state legal services authority to file a report after inspection within one month from today. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 4

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday directed Assam State Legal Services Authority to conduct surprise visits at Matia transit camp for foreigners to check the facility’s hygiene and food quality etc.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih asked the secretary of State Legal Services Authority to nominate appropriate officers to make visits to the camp without prior notice to the authorities for the purpose of verifying cleanliness.

The top court directed the state legal services authority to file a report after inspection within one month from today. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 4.

