Supreme Court orders surprise checks at Assam detention camp

Supreme Court orders surprise checks at Assam detention camp

Updated on: 05 October,2024 08:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The top court directed the state legal services authority to file a report after inspection within one month from today. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 4

Supreme Court orders surprise checks at Assam detention camp

Supreme Court

Supreme Court orders surprise checks at Assam detention camp
The Supreme Court on Friday directed Assam State Legal Services Authority to conduct surprise visits at Matia transit camp for foreigners to check the facility’s hygiene and food quality etc.


A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih asked the secretary of State Legal Services Authority to nominate appropriate officers to make visits to the camp without prior notice to the authorities for the purpose of verifying cleanliness.


The top court directed the state legal services authority to file a report after inspection within one month from today. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 4.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

supreme court assam news national news India news india

