Supreme Court refuses to stay EC order on Shiv Sena name and symbol

The apex court was hearing the petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India to allot the official name and symbol of Shiv Sena

Supreme Court of India. File photo

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday refused to stay Election Commission decision to allot party name "Shiv Sena" and its symbol to Eknath Shinde faction.

The apex court was hearing the petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray challenging the decision of the Election Commission's order handing the Shiv Sena name and its "bow and arrow" symbol to the Shinde faction. It also issued a notice to the group headed by the Maharashtra chief minister on the plea of rival Uddhav Thackeray.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala separately heard the matter.

Also read: EC order on Shiv Sena made things crystal clear, says Anurag Thakur; taunts Uddhav Thackeray saying 'no use of repenting now'

Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud said: "Something which is a part of the order we can decide upon. We cannot stay an order at this stage. They've succeeded before the ECI."

The apex court also declined to restrain Eknath Shinde camp from taking over properties, finances of Shiv Sena after Election Commission order in Shinde-led group's favour. The court also clarified that Uddhav Thackeray camp can pursue other remedies of law if any action is taken which is not based on the EC order.

However, the bench allowed Uddhav faction to retain the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the symbol "flaming torch" in terms of paragraph 133(IV) of the ECI order during the pendency of the matter.

(With Inputs from PTI)