The Supreme Court dismissed a PIL challenging the nationwide introduction of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (EBP-20), rejecting claims that millions of motorists were forced to use incompatible fuel. Attorney General R. Venkataramani highlighted benefits for sugarcane farmers, while the bench noted the plea was backed by an undisclosed lobby

The bench did not agree to the contentions raised in the plea filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra, who sought directions to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to ensure availability of ethanol-free petrol at all fuel stations. Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, opposed the plea and claimed EBP-20 benefits sugarcane farmers.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a PIL challenging the nationwide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (EBP-20), alleging millions of motorists were forced to use the fuel not designed for their vehicles.

“I say it with some responsibility that the petitioner (Malhotra) is just a name lender. A lobby is behind it,” the law officer said. The bench then went ahead and dismissed the plea. Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that only EBP-20 was “seemingly available” at petrol pumps now, that too without any notice. He said EBP-20 was not a problem for vehicles compatible with it. “But the largest number of vehicles have not been manufactured for that,” he said.”

