Supreme Court: Take Sambhal plea to high court

Updated on: 08 February,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
A bench told the counsel for petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor, to “file it before the HC”. “We find that the issue can be best addressed by the jurisdictional high court

Supreme Court: Take Sambhal plea to high court

Supreme Court in Delhi. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court refused to examine a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for allegedly violating its verdict on demolition of properties and asked petitioner to move the high court  (HC)concerned.


A bench told the counsel for petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor, to “file it before the HC”. “We find that the issue can be best addressed by the jurisdictional high court. We, therefore, dispose of the present petition with liberty to the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court,” it said.


