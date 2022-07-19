Supreme Court takes note of ‘vicious cycle’

Directs UP cops to not take any action against Zubair until the next hearing on Wednesay

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. File pic

The Supreme Court on Monday remarked that Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair seems to get bail in one case and remanded in another in a “vicious cycle”, as it ordered that no “precipitative action” be taken in five FIRs registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh police until the next hearing on Wednesday, July 20.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna issued notice on the plea filed by Zubair seeking to quash the FIRs registered against him by the UP police. During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud orally remarked that “contents of all FIRs seem to be similar.

But the problem is the vicious cycle. He gets interim bail in one case but gets arrested for some other case”.

Zubair’s lawyer Vrinda Grover sought urgent hearing on the matter, saying that there are now six FIRs in UP--two in Hathras, and one each in Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad and Sitapur. She added that as soon as the SC granted relief to her client in Sitapur case, a warrant came in case of Lakhimpur Kheri. She also pointed out that last week a Delhi court granted him bail in the FIR filed there.

Grover said all the FIRs are based on old tweets and that the police now say they are looking into the larger conspiracy and funding. She said that all these issues are already covered by the FIR registered in Delhi and her client’s electronic devices have already been seized. “This kind of targeting must end. This is an abuse of the process of law,” she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever