Supreme Court's Article 370 verdict a death sentence, defeat of the idea of India: Mehbooba Mufti

The decision symbolizes the defeat of the inclusive vision of India This is not only our defeat but also the defeat of the idea of India Mufti accused the ruling party of betraying the promises made in 1947

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s Article 370 verdict, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti asserted that the ruling is tantamount to a "death sentence" and signifies “the defeat of the idea of India”.

The former chief minister, who has been placed under house arrest in her Srinagar residence, in a five-minute video message, expressed strong opposition to the Supreme Court’s Article 370 verdict, declaring the “unconstitutional act” in the Parliament as legal.

Mufti's remarks were charged with emotion as she labeled the decision not only a setback for Jammu and Kashmir but also a defeat for the foundational principles that India stood for when the Muslim-majority state acceded in 1947. The Supreme Court's decision that Article 370 was temporary and, therefore, justifiably removed, according to Mufti, symbolizes the defeat of the inclusive vision of India that brought together people of various faiths, including Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The SC has said that the Article 370 is temporary, which is why it was removed. This is not only our defeat but also the defeat of the idea of India. This is the defeat of the imagination of India, the Gandhian India with which Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, rejecting Pakistan, joined hands with the Hindus, Buddhists Sikhs and Christians, the country of Gandhi. Today marks the defeat of that idea of India," Mufti remarked.

Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, Mufti urged the people in the region not to lose hope, characterizing the Supreme Court’s Article 370 verdict as a temporary setback rather than the end of their struggle. She emphasized that political fights are ongoing, and no decision, even from the Supreme Court, should be considered final. Mufti highlighted the enduring sacrifices made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, affirming their commitment to continue the struggle for their rights.

Furthermore, Mufti accused the ruling party of betraying the promises made in 1947, stating that the Supreme Court's declaration of Article 370 as a temporary provision of the constitution strengthens forces in Jammu and Kashmir that claim the accession to India is temporary. She expressed concern that the ruling party's actions have weakened the country by supporting those forces that challenge the permanency of the state's union with India.

Mufti cautioned people in other parts of the country against celebrating the abrogation of Article 370, warning that the repercussions of the decision in Jammu and Kashmir could extend to other regions. She suggested that the ruling party might not stop at this and could target the Constitution and the Tricolour, urging citizens to prepare to counter such challenges with courage rather than jubilation.