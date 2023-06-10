Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 10 June,2023 02:04 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Sharad Pawar announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party

Sharad Pawar announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday.


Sharad Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party.


The NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar and P A Sangma in the year 1999.


The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.

Sharad Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Sharad Pawar's offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation.

The panel urged Pawar to continue as the party president.

(with inputs from PTI)

