Surrendered BSP MP acquitted in 2019 Varanasi rape case

Alleging delay in justice, complainant had died last year after self-immolation outside the Supreme Court

BSP Lok Sabha MP Atul Kumar Singh. Pic Courtesy/Facebook

A court in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday acquitted BSP Lok Sabha MP Atul Kumar Singh in a case of alleged rape and cheating filed in 2019 by a woman who committed suicide outside the Supreme Court last year. She had also accused senior police officers of colluding with the accused.

Anuj Yadav, the advocate of the MP, said that the special judge of the MP-MLA court, Siyaram Chaurasia, gave the decision in favour of Atul Kumar Singh alias Atul Rai, who represents the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat. He has been in jail since June 2019 in the case. “Evidence could not be submitted on behalf of the victim, and the incident could not be proved,” the lawyer said.

On May 1, 2019, the 24-year-old woman filed the complaint of rape against Atul Rai and others. She alleged that Rai took her to his flat in Varanasi, raped her, made objectionable videos and took photographs. After this, he threatened to put the videos online. On June 22, 2019, Rai surrendered in court, and since then, he is lodged in Naini Jail in Prayagraj.

Alleging delay in justice, the woman along with her friend and witness in the case, immolated themselves outside the Supreme Court in Delhi in August last year. They later died. Before committing suicide, the two had recorded a Facebook Live video in which the alleged victim disclosed her identity and claimed that she had filed the rape case against Rai in 2019. She also alleged that some senior police officers were supporting the accused. Rai was then booked by the Hazratganj police in Lucknow for abetting the suicide.

