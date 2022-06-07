Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma gets security after alleged death threats

Delhi Police said on May 28, its cyber cell unit received a complaint from Sharma against various persons about death threats and targeted hatred

Nupur Sharma. Pic/Twitter

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family have been given security days after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats after her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended Sharma as her comments received condemnation from across the country and Gulf nations.

Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran and Kuwait expressed their condemnation of the controversial remarks of Sharma against Prophet Mohammed and called for "respect for beliefs and religions."

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate nearly 10 days ago sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

After the action, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her controversial statement and claimed that her comments were a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev (Lord Shiva)".

Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against unknown people.

In a similar controversy, soon after the BJP expelled its Delhi media cell head Naveen Kumar Jindal over his alleged controversial remark, he alleged that "threats to kill him and his family" are being circulated on social media.

(With inputs from PTI)