Suspended from party after uproar

Telangana police arrest Raja Singh after protests; AIMIM says BJP lets party members insult Islam deliberately

Telangana police detain Raja Singh, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Pic/ANI

Telangana police on Tuesday arrested BJP MLA Raja Singh for his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video posted on a social media platform, which has now removed the clip.

BJP suspended Singh from the party after an uproar against his remarks.

Singh released the video on Monday criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Complaint Mohammed Wajhi Uddin Salman alleged Singh used vulgar language against Prophet Mohammed.

Asaduddin Owaisi

“...This is a deliberate attempt by BJP and they allowed their MLA to speak in this language. They have not learnt a lesson from what Nupur Sharma has said. This is a continuation of what Nupur Sharma had said,” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AMIM) told reporters. Earlier this year, the BJP suspended Sharma as the party spokesperson after her anti-Prophet remarks sparked a massive outrage.

Several people belonging to the community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding his arrest.

Singh has been booked under various IPC Sections pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said.

During the arrest, the MLA told reporters, “They removed my video from YouTube. I don’t know what the police are going to do. Once I am released, the second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for Dharma. I am ready to die for dharma.” he said.

“Why are there complaints? Our Ram is not Ram? Our Sita is Sita? I requested the DGP with folded hands not to allow the person (Munawar Faruqui) who made comedy with vulgar language against Ram and Sita,” he said. Singh, known for making controversial comments, has been asked by the BJP to “show cause” as to why he should not be expelled from the party no later than September 2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal