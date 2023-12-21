A meeting will be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in the Parliament complex on Wednesday afternoon to finalise the programme

Opposition MPs stage a protest over their suspension. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Suspended MPs to hold protest at Jantar Mantar x 00:00

MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Thursday against the suspension of more than 140 opposition parliamentarians and stage a “mock Parliament”, sources said.

A meeting will be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in the Parliament complex on Wednesday afternoon to finalise the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

All suspended MPs will join the protest at Jantar Mantar, sources said. They will also hold a “mock Parliament”. Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha is likely to be the speaker for the mock proceedings.

More than 140 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since last week for disrupting proceedings. Opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. They have also sought action against the BJP MP who authorised the visitor pass for at least one of the culprits who jumped in the Lok Sabha gallery on December 13.

Dec 13

Day Lok Sabha security was breached

Democracy strangulated: Sonia

Sonia Gandhi Wednesday accused the government of “strangulating democracy” by suspending MPs over a legitimate demand and said the Congress has its task cut out for next year’s general elections both as a party and as INDIA bloc member. Gandhi said never before have so many Opposition MPs been suspended and that too for raising a “perfectly reasonable and legitimate” demand.

2 more Oppn MPs suspended from LS

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended two more opposition MPs. Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and A M Ariff of the CPI(M) were suspended for misconduct after a resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was adopted by the House. This takes the number of suspended MPs in the Lok Sabha to 97. So far 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from the two Houses of Parliament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever